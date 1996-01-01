In regression analysis, which of the following is not a required assumption about the error term ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
In the steps of hypothesis testing, if the results indicate that the -value is less than the significance level , what is the appropriate conclusion?
A
Reject the null hypothesis
B
Increase the sample size and repeat the test
C
Accept the null hypothesis as true
D
Fail to reject the null hypothesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the p-value in hypothesis testing: the p-value measures the probability of obtaining test results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Recall the significance level \( \alpha \), which is the threshold set before the test to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis. Common values are 0.05, 0.01, etc.
Compare the p-value to the significance level \( \alpha \): if \( \text{p-value} < \alpha \), it means the observed data is sufficiently unlikely under the null hypothesis.
Based on this comparison, the appropriate conclusion is to reject the null hypothesis because the evidence suggests it is not likely to be true.
Note that rejecting the null hypothesis does not prove it false with absolute certainty, but indicates strong evidence against it given the data and significance level.
