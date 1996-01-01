Which of the following is not true for a hypothesis test for correlation?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
In regression analysis, which of the following is not a required assumption about the error term ?
A
The error term is independent of the explanatory variables.
B
The error term has constant variance (homoscedasticity).
C
The error term is normally distributed for any sample size.
D
The error term has a mean of zero.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in regression analysis, the error term (often denoted as \( \mu \) or \( \varepsilon \)) represents the difference between observed and predicted values.
Recall the standard assumptions about the error term in classical linear regression: it should have a mean of zero, be independent of explanatory variables, and have constant variance (homoscedasticity).
Recognize that normality of the error term is an assumption often made for inference purposes (like hypothesis testing and confidence intervals), but it is not strictly required for the estimation of regression coefficients to be unbiased and consistent.
Identify that the assumption stating 'The error term \( \mu \) is normally distributed for any sample size' is not a required assumption for the classical linear regression model to hold.
Conclude that the key assumptions are zero mean, independence from explanatory variables, and constant variance, while normality is an additional assumption useful mainly for small sample inference.
