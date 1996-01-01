Which of the following statements best describes a probability distribution?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of inferential statistics?
A
Listing the number of red and blue cars in a parking lot
B
Calculating the mean of students in a specific classroom
C
Estimating the average of all students at a university based on a sample
D
Organizing exam scores into a frequency table
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between descriptive and inferential statistics. Descriptive statistics summarize or describe the characteristics of a data set, such as listing counts, calculating means, or organizing data into tables.
Identify examples of descriptive statistics in the options: listing the number of red and blue cars, calculating the mean age of students in a classroom, and organizing exam scores into a frequency table all describe or summarize data directly observed.
Recognize that inferential statistics involve making predictions, estimates, or generalizations about a larger population based on a sample of data.
Look at the option 'Estimating the average height of all students at a university based on a sample' — this involves using sample data to infer something about the entire population, which is the essence of inferential statistics.
Conclude that the correct example of inferential statistics is the one that uses sample data to make an estimate about a population parameter.
