Which of the following best represents an empirical probability?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a secondary data source in probability studies?
A
Survey responses you collect directly from participants
B
A published government census report
C
Observations you make in the field for your own research
D
Measurements you record during a laboratory experiment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between primary and secondary data sources: Primary data is collected firsthand by the researcher for a specific purpose, while secondary data is data that has already been collected by someone else and is used by the researcher for a different purpose.
Identify examples of primary data sources: Survey responses you collect directly, observations you make yourself, and measurements recorded during your own experiments are all primary data because you are the original collector.
Recognize that a published government census report is an example of secondary data because it is data collected by a government agency and made available for others to use.
Conclude that among the options given, the published government census report is the secondary data source since it was not collected by you but can be used in your probability studies.
Remember that using secondary data can save time and resources, but it is important to consider the data's relevance, accuracy, and how it was collected.
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
