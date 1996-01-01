In which type of statistical study is the population influenced by researchers?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Let be a continuous random variable with probability density function . Which of the following statements is true about for all ?
A
for all
B
can take negative values for some
C
for all
D
for all
1
Recall the definition of a probability density function (pdf) for a continuous random variable \(X\). The pdf, denoted as \(f(x)\), must satisfy two main properties:
First, the pdf must be non-negative for all values of \(x\). This means that \(f(x) \geq 0\) for every \(x\). This is because probabilities cannot be negative.
Second, the total area under the pdf curve over the entire range of \(X\) must equal 1, which mathematically is expressed as \(\int_{-\infty}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx = 1\). This ensures the total probability sums to 1.
Note that the pdf itself is not a probability but a density; therefore, it can take values greater than 1 as long as the total area under the curve remains 1. Hence, the condition \(f(x) \leq 1\) for all \(x\) is not necessarily true.
Based on these properties, the correct statement about \(f(x)\) for all \(x\) is that it must be non-negative, i.e., \(f(x) \geq 0\) for all \(x\).
