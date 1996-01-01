Let be a continuous random variable with probability density function . Which of the following statements is true about for all ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are counting the number of trials needed to get the first success in a sequence of independent trials, where each trial has the same probability of success. Is it appropriate to use the distribution to calculate probabilities in this situation?
A
No, because the distribution is only used for continuous random variables.
B
Yes, because the distribution models the number of trials until the first success in independent trials with constant probability.
C
No, because the distribution is used when the probability of success changes after each trial.
D
Yes, but only if the number of trials is fixed in advance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the scenario: We have a sequence of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success, and we want to find the probability related to the number of trials until the first success occurs.
Recall the definition of the geometric distribution: It models the number of trials needed to get the first success in a sequence of independent Bernoulli trials with a constant probability of success \(p\).
Check the conditions for using the geometric distribution: trials must be independent, the probability of success \(p\) must remain constant for each trial, and the variable of interest is the count of trials until the first success.
Evaluate the given options based on these conditions: The geometric distribution is not for continuous variables, it does not require a fixed number of trials in advance, and it assumes constant probability of success, so options contradicting these facts are incorrect.
Conclude that the geometric distribution is appropriate here because it exactly fits the scenario of counting trials until the first success with constant success probability in independent trials.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a secondary data source in probability studies?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given a sample size of and a sample standard deviation of , what is the value of the sample variance?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A florist has roses, tulips, and daisies in a basket. If one flower is selected at random for a bouquet, what is the probability that the selected flower is a tulip?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations