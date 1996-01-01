Which of the following pairs correctly represent a valid null hypothesis and its corresponding alternative hypothesis for testing whether the mean of a population is equal to ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a population proportion?
A
The normal approximation can be used if both and are greater than 5.
B
The test statistic is calculated using the sample proportion and the hypothesized population proportion.
C
The null hypothesis is always that the population proportion is less than a specified value.
D
The sample should be randomly selected from the population.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: When testing a claim about a population proportion, we typically set up a null hypothesis (H_0) and an alternative hypothesis (H_a) involving the population proportion p.
Recall the conditions for using the normal approximation to the binomial distribution: The sample size n and the hypothesized proportion p must satisfy both n \times p > 5 and n \times (1 - p) > 5 to ensure the sampling distribution of the sample proportion is approximately normal.
Know how the test statistic is calculated: The test statistic for a population proportion test is calculated using the formula \(Z = \frac{\hat{p} - p_0}{\sqrt{\frac{p_0 (1 - p_0)}{n}}}\), where \(\hat{p}\) is the sample proportion and \(p_0\) is the hypothesized population proportion under the null hypothesis.
Recognize the nature of the null hypothesis: The null hypothesis is usually an equality statement about the population proportion, such as \(H_0: p = p_0\), not an inequality like 'less than'. Inequalities are typically part of the alternative hypothesis.
Remember the importance of random sampling: The sample should be randomly selected from the population to ensure the validity of the inference and to avoid bias.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are assumptions required for conducting a significance test for a population proportion?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the formula for the test statistic used in a test of paired samples?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is . If your significance level is = , what can you conclude?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct sequence of steps in hypothesis testing for determining if two population means are similar?
2
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations