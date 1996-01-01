Waiting in LineOne aspect of queuing theory is to consider waiting time in lines. A fast-food chain is trying to determine whether it should switch from having four cash registers with four separate lines to four cash registers with a single line. It has been determined that the mean wait-time in both lines is equal. However, the chain is uncertain about which line has less variability in wait time. From experience, the chain knows that the wait times in the four separate lines are normally distributed with σ = 1.2 minutes. In a study, the chain reconfigured five restaurants to have a single line and measured the wait times for 50 randomly selected customers. The sample standard deviation was determined to be s = 0.84 minute. Is the variability in wait time less for a single line than for multiple lines at the α = 0.05 level of significance?
