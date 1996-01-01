Which of the following is defined by the significance level of a hypothesis test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are assumptions required for conducting a significance test for a population proportion?
A
The population standard deviation is known.
B
The data must be normally distributed regardless of sample size.
C
The sample size must always be less than .
D
The sample is randomly selected from the population.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when conducting a significance test for a population proportion, certain assumptions must be met to ensure the validity of the test results.
Recognize that the population standard deviation being known is an assumption related to tests about population means, not proportions, so it is not required here.
Know that the data for a population proportion test do not need to be normally distributed; instead, the sampling distribution of the sample proportion should be approximately normal, which is generally ensured by a sufficiently large sample size.
Recall that the sample size does not have to be less than 30; in fact, for proportion tests, a larger sample size is often necessary to satisfy the normal approximation conditions (usually both \( np \) and \( n(1-p) \) are at least 10).
Identify that the key assumption is that the sample is randomly selected from the population, which ensures that the sample is representative and that the inference is valid.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is typically the first step when conducting a significance test in practice?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs correctly represent a valid null hypothesis and its corresponding alternative hypothesis for testing whether the mean of a population is equal to ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the formula for the test statistic used in a test of paired samples?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is . If your significance level is = , what can you conclude?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a population proportion?
1
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations