Given the graph below of the probability density function , which type of data is most appropriately visualized using a probability density function?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Line charts are not recommended for which type of data?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Qualitative data refers to categorical data that describes qualities or characteristics, while quantitative data refers to numerical data that can be measured or counted.
Recall the purpose of a line chart: Line charts are typically used to display data points connected over a continuous interval or time, making them ideal for showing trends in quantitative or continuous data over time.
Consider the nature of qualitative data: Since qualitative data represents categories without inherent numerical order or continuity, it does not suit the continuous or ordered nature required for line charts.
Compare with other chart types: For qualitative data, bar charts or pie charts are more appropriate because they effectively display categorical differences without implying continuity.
Conclude that line charts are not recommended for qualitative data because they are designed to show trends or changes over continuous or ordered numerical data, which qualitative data lacks.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
When visualizing multiple data series on a single graph, what can you do to make the data series easier to distinguish from one another?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a graphical technique used to display numerical () data?
1
views
Multiple Choice
A bar chart displays the number of students in each major at a university. Which type of distribution does the graph illustrate?
2
views
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations