When visualizing multiple data series on a single graph, what can you do to make the data series easier to distinguish from one another?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Months of the year are an example of which type of data?
A
Discrete numerical data
B
Qualitative () data
C
Quantitative () data
D
Continuous data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Quantitative data represents numerical values that can be measured or counted, while qualitative (categorical) data represents categories or labels without inherent numerical meaning.
Recall that discrete numerical data are countable numbers, such as the number of students, and continuous data can take any value within a range, like height or weight.
Consider the example given: months of the year. These are names or labels (January, February, etc.) rather than numbers that represent counts or measurements.
Since months are categories used to label time periods and do not have numerical values that can be meaningfully added or averaged, they are classified as qualitative (categorical) data.
Therefore, months of the year are an example of qualitative (categorical) data, not discrete numerical, quantitative, or continuous data.
