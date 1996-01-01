Which of the following is an example of ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of qualitative data?
A
Eye color of students in a classroom
B
Number of books read by each student
C
Annual income of employees in dollars
D
Heights of basketball players measured in centimeters
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative data. Qualitative data describes categories or qualities and cannot be measured numerically, while quantitative data represents numerical values that can be measured or counted.
Examine each option to determine if it represents a category or a numerical measurement:
- 'Eye color of students in a classroom' describes a characteristic or category (e.g., blue, brown, green), so it is qualitative data.
- 'Number of books read by each student' is a countable number, so it is quantitative data.
- 'Annual income of employees in dollars' is a numerical measurement, so it is quantitative data.
- 'Heights of basketball players measured in centimeters' is a numerical measurement, so it is quantitative data.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
A bar chart displays the number of students in each major at a university. Which type of distribution does the graph illustrate?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which characteristic best distinguishes quantitative data from qualitative data?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why a graphical display of data might appear skewed, and how can you help ensure the data is not misleadingly skewed when visualizing it?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of visualizing data, which type of graph is most commonly used to display quantitative data grouped into ranges or intervals?
2
views
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations