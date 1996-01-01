In the context of probability and statistics, what does it mean if data are reproducible but not accurate?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following examples best represents a simple random sample?
A
A teacher selects the first 50 students who arrive at school in the morning to participate in a study.
B
A researcher assigns a number to each student in a school and uses a random number generator to select students for a survey.
C
A principal chooses students from each grade level to form a sample.
D
A coach asks for volunteers from the soccer team to answer a questionnaire.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a simple random sample: it is a sampling method where every member of the population has an equal chance of being selected, and the selection of one member does not affect the selection of another.
Evaluate each example to see if it meets the criteria of a simple random sample:
Example 1: Selecting the first 50 students who arrive is not random because it depends on arrival time, which may introduce bias.
Example 2: Assigning a number to each student and using a random number generator ensures every student has an equal chance of being selected, which fits the definition of a simple random sample.
Example 3 and 4 involve selecting students based on groups or volunteers, which are not random and can introduce bias, so they do not represent simple random samples.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are valid ways of expressing probability? Select one option.
2
views
Multiple Choice
How many different simple random samples of size can be selected from a population of size ?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic probability, does a distribution function always have to be defined by a mathematical formula with parameters?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A fair six-sided die has one blue face and five non-blue faces. What is the probability that a player will need to toss the die at least times before blue lands faceup for the first time?
4
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations