In the context of probability, what does it mean to say that the trials of an experiment are independent?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, what does it mean if data are reproducible but not accurate?
A
The data are neither close to the nor consistent with each other.
B
The data are consistent with each other but consistently far from the .
C
The data are both close to the and consistent with each other.
D
The data are close to the but not consistent with each other.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of accuracy and reproducibility (precision) in statistics: Accuracy refers to how close the data or measurements are to the true or accepted value, while reproducibility (or precision) refers to how consistent or close the data points are to each other when repeated under the same conditions.
Analyze the meaning of data being reproducible but not accurate: This means the measurements are consistent with each other (showing little variation), but they are systematically off from the true value, indicating a bias or systematic error.
Relate this to the options given: Since the data are reproducible, they must be consistent with each other, and since they are not accurate, they are far from the true value.
Conclude that the correct interpretation is that the data are consistent with each other but consistently far from the true value.
Remember that this situation often occurs when there is a systematic error in the measurement process, causing all results to be biased in the same direction.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability of getting a job interview from a single application is , and you submit independent applications. Which expression gives the probability of getting at least one interview if you submit between and applications?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a required condition for a discrete probability function?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are valid ways of expressing probability? Select one option.
2
views
Multiple Choice
How many different simple random samples of size can be selected from a population of size ?
1
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
