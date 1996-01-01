Suppose the probability of getting a job interview from a single application is , and you submit independent applications. Which expression gives the probability of getting at least one interview if you submit between and applications?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are valid ways of expressing probability? Select one option.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that probability is a measure of how likely an event is to occur, and it can be expressed in several equivalent ways: as a fraction, a decimal, or a percentage.
Recognize that a probability must be a number between 0 and 1 when expressed as a fraction or decimal, where 0 means impossible and 1 means certain.
Identify that expressing probability as a percentage involves converting the decimal form by multiplying by 100 and adding the percent symbol (%). For example, a probability of 0.5 is equivalent to 50%.
Evaluate the given options to see which one correctly represents a probability value within the valid range and in a proper format (fraction, decimal, or percentage).
Conclude that the option expressed as '50%' is a valid way to express probability because it clearly indicates a probability of 0.5 in percentage form.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a required condition for a discrete probability function?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, what does it mean if data are reproducible but not accurate?
1
views
Multiple Choice
How many different simple random samples of size can be selected from a population of size ?
1
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations