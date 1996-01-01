Which of the following is a required condition for a discrete probability function?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
How many different simple random samples of size can be selected from a population of size ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks for the number of different simple random samples of size 3 from a population of size 7. This means we want to find the number of combinations of 7 items taken 3 at a time.
Recall the formula for combinations (also called "n choose r"), which is used when the order of selection does not matter: \[{{n}\choose{r}} = \frac{n!}{r! (n-r)!}\] where \(n\) is the population size and \(r\) is the sample size.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \[{{7}\choose{3}} = \frac{7!}{3! (7-3)!} = \frac{7!}{3! 4!}\]
Calculate the factorial expressions step-by-step, but do not compute the final number: - \$7! = 7 \times 6 \times 5 \times 4!\( - \)3! = 3 \times 2 \times 1\( - \)4!$ remains as is to cancel out with the numerator.
Simplify the expression by canceling \$4!$ in numerator and denominator, then multiply and divide the remaining numbers to find the total number of different samples.
