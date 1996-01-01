Which of the following pairs of events are mutually exclusive ()?
Multiple Choice
A bag contains marbles numbered to . If a marble is chosen at random, what is the probability that it is either shaded (suppose marbles numbered , , , , , and are shaded) or is labeled with a multiple of ?
Identify the total number of marbles, which is 12, so the sample space size is \(N = 12\).
Determine the set of shaded marbles: these are marbles numbered 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12. Count them to find \(|S| = 6\).
Determine the set of marbles labeled with multiples of 3: these are 3, 6, 9, and 12. Count them to find \(|M| = 4\).
Find the intersection of the two sets (marbles that are both shaded and multiples of 3). These are marbles 6 and 12, so \(|S \cap M| = 2\).
Use the formula for the probability of the union of two events: \(P(S \cup M) = \frac{|S| + |M| - |S \cap M|}{N} = \frac{6 + 4 - 2}{12}\). This fraction represents the probability that a randomly chosen marble is either shaded or labeled with a multiple of 3.
