In the context of probability and statistics, what is the reasoning process called that moves from a number of particular facts or observations to a general conclusion?
Which of the following is an example of a continuous random variable?
A
The number of heads in coin tosses
B
The result of rolling a standard six-sided die
C
The amount of time it takes for a student to complete an exam
D
The number of cars in a parking lot
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between discrete and continuous random variables. A discrete random variable takes on countable values, often integers, such as counts of occurrences.
Identify examples of discrete random variables in the options: 'The number of heads in 10 coin tosses', 'The result of rolling a standard six-sided die', and 'The number of cars in a parking lot' are all countable and finite, so they are discrete.
Recognize that a continuous random variable can take any value within an interval, often representing measurements like time, length, or weight.
Analyze the option 'The amount of time it takes for a student to complete an exam' as a measurement that can vary continuously and is not restricted to countable values.
Conclude that the continuous random variable example is 'The amount of time it takes for a student to complete an exam' because time can be measured with infinite precision within a range.
Which of the following statements is true about the independence of events and ?
A bag contains marbles numbered to . If a marble is chosen at random, what is the probability that it is either shaded (suppose marbles numbered , , , , , and are shaded) or is labeled with a multiple of ?
In a particular week, a train company recorded the following percentages for late arrivals: , , , and . If the correct percentage of trains that were late is , which of the following is the correct value?
