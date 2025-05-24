Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. It is typically formulated to be tested against an alternative hypothesis. In this context, H0 would assert that the standard deviation of systolic blood pressure levels in healthy adults is less than or equal to 5 mm Hg.

Alternative Hypothesis (H1) The alternative hypothesis (H1) represents the claim or effect that researchers aim to support through their data. It is the opposite of the null hypothesis and suggests that there is a significant effect or difference. For the given claim, H1 would state that the standard deviation of systolic blood pressure levels in healthy adults is greater than 5 mm Hg.