Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Proportion The sample proportion is a statistic that represents the fraction of a sample that possesses a certain characteristic. It is calculated by dividing the number of individuals in the sample with the characteristic by the total number of individuals in the sample. In this case, the sample proportion of adults who rate themselves as above average drivers can be expressed as 0.86, or 86%, based on the survey results. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (the default assumption) and an alternative hypothesis (the claim being tested). In this scenario, the null hypothesis would state that 75% or fewer adults rate themselves as above average drivers, while the alternative hypothesis would assert that more than 75% do. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses