Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:31 minutes
Problem 8.2.1b
Textbook Question
Statistical Literacy and Critical Thinking
In Exercises 1–4, use the results from a Hankook Tire Gauge Index survey of a simple random sample of 1020 adults. Among the 1020 respondents, 86% rated themselves as above average drivers. We want to test the claim that more than 3/4 of adults rate themselves as above average drivers.
Number and Proportions
b. Identify the sample proportion and use the symbol that represents it.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to identify the sample proportion from the given data and use the appropriate statistical symbol to represent it. The sample proportion is the ratio of respondents who rated themselves as above average drivers to the total number of respondents.
Step 2: Recall the formula for sample proportion. The sample proportion (denoted as <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>̂</mi></sub></math>) is calculated as: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>̂</mi></sub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mi>x</mi><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi></math> is the number of respondents who rated themselves as above average drivers, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the total sample size.
Step 3: Extract the values from the problem. The total sample size is <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>1020</mn></math>, and the percentage of respondents who rated themselves as above average drivers is <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mn>86</mn><mo>%</mo></math>. Convert this percentage to a proportion by dividing by 100: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mn>0.86</mn></math>.
Step 4: Calculate the number of respondents who rated themselves as above average drivers. Multiply the proportion (<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mn>0.86</mn></math>) by the total sample size (<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mn>1020</mn></math>): <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>0.86</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>1020</mn></math>.
Step 5: Substitute the values into the formula for sample proportion. Use <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>̂</mi></sub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mi>x</mi><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math> to represent the sample proportion, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi></math> is the number of respondents calculated in Step 4 and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mn>1020</mn></math>.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Proportion
The sample proportion is a statistic that represents the fraction of a sample that possesses a certain characteristic. It is calculated by dividing the number of individuals in the sample with the characteristic by the total number of individuals in the sample. In this case, the sample proportion of adults who rate themselves as above average drivers can be expressed as 0.86, or 86%, based on the survey results.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (the default assumption) and an alternative hypothesis (the claim being tested). In this scenario, the null hypothesis would state that 75% or fewer adults rate themselves as above average drivers, while the alternative hypothesis would assert that more than 75% do.
Simple Random Sample
A simple random sample is a subset of individuals chosen from a larger population in such a way that every individual has an equal chance of being selected. This method helps ensure that the sample is representative of the population, reducing bias in the results. In the context of the survey, the 1020 adults surveyed were selected randomly, which supports the validity of the conclusions drawn from the sample.
