Which of the following is a required assumption for using the two-sample test of means?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
In hypothesis testing, what are the two types of hypotheses that are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
A
The one-tailed hypothesis and the two-tailed hypothesis; they are both accepted if the falls in the .
B
The descriptive hypothesis and the inferential hypothesis; they are used to summarize and analyze data, respectively.
C
The and the ; they are mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive statements about a population parameter.
D
The sample hypothesis and the population hypothesis; they are both tested independently of each other.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that in hypothesis testing, we formulate two competing hypotheses about a population parameter to make a decision based on sample data.
Step 2: The first hypothesis is called the null hypothesis, denoted as \(H_0\), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference. It is the default assumption that there is nothing unusual happening.
Step 3: The second hypothesis is called the alternative hypothesis, denoted as \(H_1\) or \(H_a\), which represents a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, indicating the presence of an effect or difference.
Step 4: These two hypotheses are mutually exclusive, meaning they cannot both be true at the same time, and collectively exhaustive, meaning one of them must be true.
Step 5: The goal of hypothesis testing is to use sample data to decide whether there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative hypothesis.
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after analyzing the sample data?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would result in a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a standard deviation or variance ()?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and obtain a test statistic of . If you are using a significance level of and a two-tailed test, what is the most likely conclusion?
3
views
