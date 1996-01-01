In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after analyzing the sample data?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would result in a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis ?
A
A researcher wants to test if the mean is greater than .
B
A researcher wants to test if the mean is exactly .
C
A researcher wants to test if the mean is not equal to .
D
A researcher wants to test if the mean is less than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of the null hypothesis (\( H_0 \)) and the alternative hypothesis (\( H_a \)). The null hypothesis usually represents the status quo or a statement of equality, while the alternative hypothesis represents what you want to test or prove.
Identify the null hypothesis given: \( \mu = 7 \). This means the researcher assumes the population mean is 7 unless there is enough evidence to suggest otherwise.
Look at the alternative hypothesis: \( \mu > 7 \). This means the researcher is testing if the population mean is greater than 7, which is a one-sided test.
Match the scenario to the hypotheses. The scenario where the researcher wants to test if the mean is greater than 7 corresponds to \( H_0: \mu = 7 \) and \( H_a: \mu > 7 \).
Review the other options: testing if the mean is exactly 7 corresponds to \( H_0: \mu = 7 \) and \( H_a: \mu \neq 7 \); testing if the mean is not equal to 7 corresponds to \( H_0: \mu = 7 \) and \( H_a: \mu \neq 7 \); testing if the mean is less than 7 corresponds to \( H_0: \mu = 7 \) and \( H_a: \mu < 7 \).
