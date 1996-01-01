Which of the following accurately describes a hypothesis test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a standard deviation or variance ()?
A
The population must be approximately normally distributed.
B
The test statistic is based on the (chi-square) distribution.
C
Sample variance () is used to estimate the population variance ().
D
The null hypothesis always states that the variance () is less than a specific value.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: When testing claims about a population variance or standard deviation, certain assumptions and procedures are standard.
Recall the assumptions: One key assumption is that the population from which the sample is drawn must be approximately normally distributed. This is important because the chi-square test for variance relies on this assumption.
Identify the test statistic: The test statistic used in hypothesis testing about variance or standard deviation is based on the chi-square distribution, which is derived from the sample variance and the population variance under the null hypothesis.
Recognize the role of sample variance: The sample variance is used as an estimator for the population variance in the test statistic calculation.
Analyze the null hypothesis statement: The null hypothesis in variance testing typically states that the population variance is equal to a specific value (not less than). It can be equal to, greater than, or less than that value depending on the claim, but it does not always state 'less than'. Therefore, the statement 'The null hypothesis always states that the variance is less than a specific value' is not true.
