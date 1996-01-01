Which of the following is an example of a continuous random variable?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a possible probability distribution for a discrete random variable with possible values , , and ?
A
, ,
B
, ,
C
, ,
D
, ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that for a probability distribution of a discrete random variable, each probability must satisfy two conditions: (1) each probability is between 0 and 1 inclusive, and (2) the sum of all probabilities equals 1.
Check each given set of probabilities to ensure all values are between 0 and 1. If any probability is negative or greater than 1, that set cannot be a valid distribution.
Sum the probabilities in each set. Use the formula \(\sum_{i} P(X = x_i) = 1\), where \(x_i\) are the possible values of the random variable.
For the first set, verify that \$0.2 + 0.5 + 0.3 = 1\(. For the second set, check if \)1 + 0 + 0 = 1\(. For the third set, note that \)-0.1\( is negative, so it is invalid. For the fourth set, check if \)0.4 + 0.4 + 0.4 = 1.2$, which is greater than 1 and thus invalid.
Conclude that only the sets where all probabilities are between 0 and 1 and sum exactly to 1 can represent a valid probability distribution for the discrete random variable.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
In a particular week, a train company recorded the following percentages for late arrivals: , , , and . If the correct percentage of trains that were late is , which of the following is the correct value?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of quality control, which probability distribution is most commonly used to calculate the probability of producing a defect in a single trial?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best represents a population and a sample from that population?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following probability statements represents a cumulative probability?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations