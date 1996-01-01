Why is it generally recommended that the number of classes in a frequency distribution be between and ?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
In a relative frequency distribution, what does each represent?
A
The proportion of the total number of observations that falls within each
B
The absolute number of observations in each
C
The cumulative sum of all up to a given
D
The difference between the and values in the
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a relative frequency distribution shows how the total number of observations is divided among different classes or categories.
Recall that the relative frequency for a class is calculated by dividing the frequency (the count of observations) in that class by the total number of observations in the data set.
Express this mathematically as: \(\text{Relative Frequency} = \frac{\text{Frequency of a class}}{\text{Total number of observations}}\).
Interpret the relative frequency as the proportion or fraction of the entire data set that falls within that specific class.
Recognize that this proportion helps us understand the distribution of data across classes, rather than just the raw counts or cumulative totals.
