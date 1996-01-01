Which type of frequency distribution graph is most appropriate for displaying data measured on a scale?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a relative frequency distribution, what does each (relative frequency) represent?
A
The proportion of observations in each class compared to the total number of observations, i.e.,
B
The difference between the highest and lowest values in the data set
C
The cumulative sum of frequencies up to each class
D
The absolute number of observations in each class
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a relative frequency distribution shows how often each class or category occurs relative to the total number of observations.
Recall that the relative frequency for a class is calculated by dividing the frequency of that class by the total number of observations, which gives a proportion or fraction.
Express this mathematically as: \(\text{Relative Frequency} = \frac{\text{Frequency of a class}}{\text{Total number of observations}}\).
Recognize that this proportion represents the part of the whole data set that falls into each class, making it easier to compare classes regardless of the total sample size.
Distinguish this from other concepts such as the range (difference between highest and lowest values), cumulative frequency (sum of frequencies up to a class), and absolute frequency (the count of observations in a class).
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given a frequency distribution with most data values clustered to the left and a long tail extending to the right, what is the shape of the distribution shown?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between and in a frequency distribution?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Given a frequency distribution that is and , what is the shape of the distribution shown?
3
views
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations