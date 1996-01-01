In the context of frequency distributions, what is the main difference between class limits and class boundaries?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains when one frequency distribution provides a better summary of the data than another?
A
A frequency distribution is always better if it has more classes, regardless of the data.
B
All frequency distributions summarize data equally well, so there is no difference.
C
A frequency distribution is better if it only includes the highest and lowest values.
D
A frequency distribution that uses appropriate class intervals and accurately represents the spread and central tendency of the data provides a better summary.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a frequency distribution is a way to organize data into classes or intervals to show how often data values occur within those ranges.
Recognize that the quality of a frequency distribution depends on how well it represents the data's characteristics, such as its spread (variability) and central tendency (typical values).
Know that having too many classes can make the distribution overly detailed and harder to interpret, while too few classes can oversimplify and hide important patterns.
Realize that including only the highest and lowest values does not provide a complete picture of the data's distribution and can be misleading.
Therefore, the best frequency distribution uses appropriate class intervals that balance detail and clarity, accurately reflecting the data's overall pattern and key features.
