In a relative frequency distribution, what does each represent?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between and in a frequency distribution?
A
is the total number of observations, while is the proportion of observations in each class.
B
is always greater than for each class.
C
shows the proportion of observations in each class, while shows the total number of observations up to and including each class.
D
and are two names for the same concept.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of relative frequency. Relative frequency represents the proportion or percentage of the total number of observations that fall within a specific class or category. It is calculated by dividing the frequency of a class by the total number of observations.
Step 2: Understand the concept of cumulative frequency. Cumulative frequency is the running total of frequencies up to and including a particular class. It shows how many observations fall within or below a certain class boundary.
Step 3: Recognize that relative frequency focuses on the proportion within each individual class, while cumulative frequency accumulates counts from the first class up to the current class.
Step 4: Compare the two definitions to identify the correct description: relative frequency is about proportions per class, and cumulative frequency is about total counts up to that class.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is: 'Relative frequency shows the proportion of observations in each class, while cumulative frequency shows the total number of observations up to and including each class.'
