Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of using graphs of frequency distributions in statistics?
A
They eliminate the need for any numerical calculations.
B
They guarantee that the data is free from outliers.
C
They make it easier to visualize patterns and trends in the data.
D
They always show the exact value of every data point.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a frequency distribution graph: it is a visual representation that shows how often each value or range of values occurs in a dataset.
Recognize that graphs help summarize large amounts of data in a way that is easier to interpret than raw numbers alone.
Consider the options given and evaluate their validity: eliminating numerical calculations is not true because calculations may still be needed; guaranteeing no outliers is incorrect because graphs do not change the data; showing exact values for every data point is not typical for frequency graphs as they aggregate data.
Identify that the main advantage of using graphs of frequency distributions is that they allow us to quickly see patterns, trends, and the overall shape of the data distribution.
Conclude that the primary benefit is making it easier to visualize patterns and trends, which helps in understanding the data more intuitively.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations