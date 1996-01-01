In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after analyzing the sample data?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
In a hypothesis test, if the computed -value is less than , there is very strong evidence to:
A
Fail to reject the null hypothesis
B
Accept the null hypothesis
C
Reject the null hypothesis
D
Increase the significance level
1
Understand the meaning of the p-value in hypothesis testing: the p-value represents the probability of obtaining test results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Recall the decision rule for hypothesis testing: if the p-value is less than the chosen significance level (commonly \( \alpha = 0.05 \)), we reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, we fail to reject it.
Note that a p-value less than 0.001 is much smaller than typical significance levels, indicating very strong evidence against the null hypothesis.
Therefore, when the p-value is less than 0.001, the correct action is to reject the null hypothesis because the observed data is highly unlikely under the null assumption.
Understand that 'accepting the null hypothesis' is generally avoided in statistics; instead, we either reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on the p-value.
1
Which of the following hypotheses is not an appropriate form for an alternative hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
1
When testing the difference of means for paired data, what is the null hypothesis?
2
Which of the following is not a condition that must be checked when estimating the mean of a population?
4
