Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
Which of the following statements is true of correlation analysis?
Suppose Figure 1 shows a scatterplot of two variables with points closely clustered around a straight line that slopes upward. Which of the following best describes the statistical relationship indicated in Figure 1?
Which of the following relationships would most likely have the weakest correlation?
Which of the following situations best describes the concept of causation rather than just correlation?
Which statistic is commonly used to evaluate how well the sample regression equation fits the data?
Which of the following is the best description of a positive association between two variables?
Which of the following tests gives the same result as a test of the regression line slope in simple linear regression?
Correlation Coefficient practice set
