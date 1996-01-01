Which of the following is the initial step in conducting a hypothesis test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true about -values in hypothesis testing?
A
A small -value indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis.
B
A -value represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
C
If the -value is less than the significance level, you reject the null hypothesis.
D
A -value tells you the probability that the null hypothesis is true.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a p-value represents in hypothesis testing. A p-value is the probability of obtaining a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value, assuming the null hypothesis is true. This means it measures how compatible the data is with the null hypothesis.
Step 2: Recognize that a small p-value indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis because it suggests that the observed data is unlikely under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true.
Step 3: Know the decision rule in hypothesis testing: if the p-value is less than the chosen significance level (often denoted as \( \alpha \)), you reject the null hypothesis. This means the data provides sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis.
Step 4: Identify the incorrect statement: a p-value does NOT tell you the probability that the null hypothesis is true. Instead, it assumes the null hypothesis is true and calculates the probability of the observed data under that assumption. The p-value is not a direct probability of hypotheses.
Step 5: Summarize that the key misunderstanding is interpreting the p-value as the probability of the null hypothesis being true, which is a common misconception. The p-value only measures the evidence against the null hypothesis based on the observed data.
