Which of the following best describes the difference between and in a frequency distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about frequency tables and frequency distributions is correct?
A
A frequency distribution only lists the raw data values without any grouping or counting.
B
A frequency table organizes data into classes or categories and shows the number of observations in each class.
C
Frequency tables cannot be used for categorical data.
D
A frequency distribution always displays data in graphical form only.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of frequency distribution and frequency table. A frequency distribution is a summary of data showing the frequency (count) of each distinct value or category, often organized into classes or groups.
Step 2: Recognize that a frequency table is a tabular representation of a frequency distribution, where data are grouped into classes or categories, and the number of observations in each class is displayed.
Step 3: Evaluate the first statement: 'A frequency distribution only lists the raw data values without any grouping or counting.' This is incorrect because frequency distributions involve counting occurrences and often grouping data.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement: 'Frequency tables cannot be used for categorical data.' This is incorrect because frequency tables are commonly used to summarize categorical data by showing counts per category.
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth statement: 'A frequency distribution always displays data in graphical form only.' This is incorrect because frequency distributions can be shown in tables or graphs, not exclusively graphs.
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between and in a frequency distribution?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of frequency distributions, what is the main difference between class limits and class boundaries?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a frequency distribution for qualitative data?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of representing data sets using frequency distributions?
2
views
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations