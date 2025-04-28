Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Problem 2.4.10
Textbook Question
Use Table 2-11 to find the critical values of r. Based on a comparison of the linear correlation coefficient r and the critical values, what do you conclude about a linear correlation?
Using the data from Exercise 6 “Airport Data Speeds,” the linear correlation coefficient is r = 0.866
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Count the number of pairs of data (n) in the dataset provided. Each pair consists of one value from Sprint and one value from Verizon. In the table, there are 8 pairs of data.
Step 2: Refer to Table 2-11 to find the critical value of r for n = 8. From the table, the critical value of r for n = 8 is 0.707.
Step 3: Compare the given linear correlation coefficient r = 0.866 with the critical value of r = 0.707. If the absolute value of r is greater than the critical value, there is significant evidence of a linear correlation.
Step 4: Since r = 0.866 is greater than the critical value of 0.707, conclude that there is a significant linear correlation between the Sprint and Verizon data speeds.
Step 5: Interpret the result: The significant linear correlation suggests that as one variable (e.g., Sprint data speed) increases, the other variable (e.g., Verizon data speed) tends to increase as well, indicating a positive relationship.
