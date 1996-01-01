Which of the following best describes the probability of an event
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability

Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
A
Each probability is negative, and the sum of all probabilities is .
B
Each probability is less than , and the sum of all probabilities is greater than .
C
Each probability is between and inclusive, and the sum of all probabilities is .
D
Each probability is greater than , and the sum of all probabilities is less than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a discrete probability distribution assigns probabilities to each possible outcome of a discrete random variable.
Recall the first requirement: each probability must be between 0 and 1 inclusive, meaning for each probability \(p_i\), it must satisfy \$0 \leq p_i \leq 1$.
Recall the second requirement: the sum of all probabilities for all possible outcomes must equal 1, expressed as \(\sum_i p_i = 1\).
Evaluate the given options by checking if they satisfy both conditions: probabilities between 0 and 1 inclusive, and their sum equal to 1.
Conclude that the correct statement is the one that says: 'Each probability is between 0 and 1 inclusive, and the sum of all probabilities is 1.'





