Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is equal to . What can you conclude if your significance level is ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following questions is necessary to ask when interrogating statistical validity in hypothesis testing?
A
Was the sample size exactly participants?
B
Were the participants randomly assigned to groups?
C
Were the statistical tests used appropriate for the type of data collected?
D
Did the study use a double-blind design?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that statistical validity in hypothesis testing refers to whether the conclusions drawn from the test are reliable and appropriate given the data and methods used.
Recognize that the appropriateness of the statistical tests used is crucial because different tests have assumptions about the type of data (e.g., categorical, continuous) and distribution that must be met for valid results.
Evaluate the options: sample size being exactly 100 is not necessary for validity, though sample size affects power; random assignment and double-blind design relate more to experimental design and reducing bias rather than the statistical validity of the test itself.
Focus on the question: 'Were the statistical tests used appropriate for the type of data collected?' because this directly addresses whether the hypothesis test is valid given the data characteristics.
Conclude that asking about the appropriateness of statistical tests ensures that the test assumptions are met, which is essential for the validity of hypothesis testing results.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
5
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is equal to . What can you conclude at a significance level of ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, what is the decision rule when using the p-value approach?
5
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct first step when conducting a paired differences test?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an accurate definition of a Type error in hypothesis testing?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is equal to . What can you conclude if your significance level is ?
4
views
