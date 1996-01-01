Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is equal to . What can you conclude at a significance level of ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct first step when conducting a paired differences test?
A
State the null and alternative hypotheses for independent samples
B
Compute the sample mean of all original observations
C
Find the pooled variance of the two samples
D
Calculate the difference between each pair of observations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a paired differences test is used when you have two related samples, such as measurements before and after a treatment on the same subjects.
The first step in conducting a paired differences test is to calculate the difference between each pair of observations. This means subtracting one measurement from the other within each pair to create a new set of difference values.
Once you have the differences, you can then proceed to state the null and alternative hypotheses in terms of the mean difference. Typically, the null hypothesis states that the mean difference is zero, indicating no effect.
Next, calculate the sample mean and sample standard deviation of these difference values, which will be used in the test statistic.
Finally, use the sample mean difference, the sample standard deviation of the differences, and the sample size to compute the test statistic for the paired t-test.
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
