Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which one of the following statements is true about a ?
A
A does not require the assumption of normality for either group.
B
A is only appropriate when the two samples are paired or matched.
C
A is used to compare the means of two independent groups.
D
A can be used to compare the variances of two populations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a 2-sample t-test: it is designed to compare the means of two independent groups to determine if there is a statistically significant difference between them.
Recall the assumptions of a 2-sample t-test: it generally assumes that the data in each group are approximately normally distributed and that the samples are independent, but it does not require the samples to be paired or matched.
Recognize that a 2-sample t-test is not used to compare variances; instead, tests like the F-test are used for comparing variances between two populations.
Note that the statement 'A 2-sample t-test does not require the assumption of normality for either group' is incorrect because normality is an important assumption, especially for small sample sizes.
Conclude that the true statement among the options is: 'A 2-sample t-test is used to compare the means of two independent groups.'
