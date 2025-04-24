Finding Standard Deviation from a Frequency Distribution. In Exercises 37–40, refer to the frequency distribution in the given exercise and compute the standard deviation by using the formula below, where x represents the class midpoint, f represents the class frequency, and n represents the total number of sample values. Also, compare the computed standard deviations to these standard deviations obtained by using Formula 3-4 with the original list of data values: (Exercise 37) 18.5 minutes; (Exercise 38) 36.7 minutes; (Exercise 39) 6.9 years; (Exercise 40) 20.4 seconds.





Standard deviation for frequency distribution







