Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
1:43 minutes
Problem 3.q.9
Textbook Question
Estimating s The sample of 92 roller coaster maximum speeds includes values ranging from a low of 10 km/h to a high of 194 km/h. Use the range rule of thumb to estimate the standard deviation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the range of the data by subtracting the minimum value from the maximum value. In this case, the range is calculated as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi><mo>=</mo><msub><mi>x</mi><mi>max</mi></msub><mo>-</mo><msub><mi>x</mi><mi>min</mi></msub><mo>=</mo><mn>194</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>10</mn></math>.
Recall the range rule of thumb, which states that the standard deviation can be approximated as one-fourth of the range. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>s</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mi>R</mi><mn>4</mn></mfrac></math>.
Substitute the calculated range into the formula for the standard deviation. This gives: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>s</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mn>184</mn><mn>4</mn></mfrac></math>.
Simplify the fraction to estimate the standard deviation. Perform the division: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>s</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>184</mn><mo>÷</mo><mn>4</mn></math>.
Interpret the result as the estimated standard deviation of the sample of roller coaster maximum speeds, based on the range rule of thumb.
Key Concepts

Range Rule of Thumb
The range rule of thumb is a simple method for estimating the standard deviation of a dataset. It states that the standard deviation can be approximated by dividing the range of the data (the difference between the maximum and minimum values) by four. This rule provides a quick way to gauge variability without complex calculations.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is crucial for understanding the distribution of data points in a sample.
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. In this case, the sample size is 92 roller coaster maximum speeds. A larger sample size generally leads to more reliable estimates of population parameters, such as the standard deviation, as it reduces the impact of outliers and variability in the data.
