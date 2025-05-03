Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Range Rule of Thumb The range rule of thumb is a simple method for estimating the standard deviation of a dataset. It states that the standard deviation can be approximated by dividing the range of the data (the difference between the maximum and minimum values) by four. This rule provides a quick way to gauge variability without complex calculations.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is crucial for understanding the distribution of data points in a sample.