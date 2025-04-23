Why Divide by ? Let a population consist of the values 9 cigarettes, 10 cigarettes, and 20 cigarettes smoked in a day (based on data from the California Health Interview Survey). Assume that samples of two values are randomly selected with replacement from this population. (That is, a selected value is replaced before the second selection is made.)





a. Find the variance of the population {9 cigarettes, 10 cigarettes, 20 cigarettes}.