The Empirical Rule Based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, blood platelet counts of women have a bell-shaped distribution with a mean of 255.1 and a standard deviation of 65.4. (All units are 1000 cells/) Using the empirical rule, what is the approximate percentage of women with platelet counts





a. within 2 standard deviations of the mean, or between 124.3 and 385.9?