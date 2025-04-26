Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z Score A z score, or standard score, indicates how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a dataset. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the data point and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z scores allow for comparison between different datasets by standardizing scores, making it easier to understand relative performance.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. Understanding standard deviation is crucial for interpreting z scores, as it affects how far a score is from the mean.