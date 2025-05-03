Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z Score A z score, or standard score, indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a dataset. It is calculated using the formula: z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the value in question, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. A z score can help determine the relative position of a value within a distribution, allowing for comparisons across different datasets.

Mean and Standard Deviation The mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of values. The standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values; a low standard deviation indicates that values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates a wider spread. Together, these statistics provide a summary of the data's central tendency and variability.