Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Outliers Outliers are data points that differ significantly from other observations in a dataset. They can arise due to variability in the data or may indicate measurement error. Identifying outliers is crucial as they can skew statistical analyses, particularly measures of central tendency like the mean and median, and can also affect the standard deviation, which measures data dispersion. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Comparing Mean vs. Median

Mean, Median, and Standard Deviation The mean is the average of a dataset, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of observations. The median is the middle value when data is ordered, providing a measure that is less affected by outliers. Standard deviation quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values, indicating how spread out the data points are around the mean. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation