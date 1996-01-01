In hypothesis testing, if the is rejected, which of the following is true?
Which of the following statements about the statistical validity of association claims is true?
Which of the following would be an appropriate null hypothesis in a hypothesis testing scenario?
When the -value is used for hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis is rejected if which of the following is true?
Which of the following is the correct first step when conducting a hypothesis test?
A null hypothesis can only be rejected at the significance level if and only if which of the following is true?
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around . You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A candy manufacturer seeking to minimize the variation in weights of their candies claims to produce candies with a standard deviation less than g. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A survey claimed that of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than . To test this, they survey a random sample of adults and find that say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
