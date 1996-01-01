In the steps of hypothesis testing, if the results indicate that the -value is less than the significance level , what is the appropriate conclusion?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
When the -value is used for hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis is rejected if which of the following is true?
A
the -value is greater than the significance level
B
the -value is always greater than
C
the -value is less than the significance level
D
the -value is equal to the significance level
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the p-value in hypothesis testing represents the probability of obtaining test results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Recall that the significance level, denoted by \(\alpha\), is a threshold set by the researcher (commonly 0.05) to decide when to reject the null hypothesis.
Compare the p-value to the significance level \(\alpha\): if the p-value is less than \(\alpha\), it indicates that the observed data is sufficiently unlikely under the null hypothesis.
Conclude that when the p-value is less than the significance level \(\alpha\), the null hypothesis should be rejected because the evidence suggests the alternative hypothesis may be true.
Note that if the p-value is greater than or equal to \(\alpha\), there is not enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis.
