If the (null hypothesis) is rejected in hypothesis testing, which of the following is true?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct first step when conducting a hypothesis test?
A
Determine the sample .
B
State the and hypotheses.
C
Draw a conclusion based on the .
D
Calculate the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the first step in any hypothesis test is to clearly state the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)). These hypotheses represent the claims you want to test about the population parameter.
The null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) usually represents the status quo or no effect, while the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) represents the claim you want to provide evidence for.
After stating the hypotheses, you would then collect data and calculate the sample statistic (such as the sample mean) to use in the test.
Next, you calculate the test statistic based on your sample data, which measures how far your sample statistic is from the null hypothesis value.
Finally, you calculate the p-value to determine the strength of evidence against the null hypothesis and then draw a conclusion based on this p-value.
