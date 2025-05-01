Recall that the width of a confidence interval for a population mean with known standard deviation is given by the formula: \(\text{Width} = 2 \times z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\), where \(z_{\alpha/2}\) is the critical z-value corresponding to the confidence level, \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation, and \(n\) is the sample size.