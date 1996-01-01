Recall the formula for a confidence interval for a population mean when the population standard deviation is known: \(\text{CI} = \bar{x} \pm z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\), where \(\bar{x}\) is the sample mean, \(z_{\alpha/2}\) is the critical value from the standard normal distribution, \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation, and \(n\) is the sample size.